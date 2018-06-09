Andy Spencer grabs the lead at Watson Challenge

Andy Spencer is certainly doing what he can to repeat as champion at the Watson Challenge golf tournament.
Spencer, a KU golfer and Shawnee Mission East graduate, shot a 6-under 66 on Saturday in the tournament at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe.
Spencer, who won the tournament last year at Milburn Country Club, was alone atop the leaderboard after Saturday's second round at 8 under par.
Spencer had been tied for second after Friday's first round at 2 under par.
Tom Watson, the legendary golfer whom the tournament is named after, was tied for third at 5 under after Saturday's second round. Watson shared the lead after the opening round. Watson followed up his opening-round 5-under 67 with an even-par 72 on Saturday.
First-round co-leader Ryan Argotsinger matched Watson's scores on both days and is tied for third for the tournament at 5 under par.
Robert Russell shot his second-straight 69 and was alone in second place at 6 under, 2 strokes behind Spencer.
Russell will play in the final group in Sunday's final round with Spencer and Argotsinger. They are set to tee off at 10 a.m.
Watson will tee off at 9:50 a.m. He will play along side Tyler Docking and Chase Hanna.
