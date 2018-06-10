Tom Watson finishes one stroke back to KU golfer in Watson Challenge

Andy Spencer was out to prove a point in this year's Watson Challenge at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe.
Spencer, a junior at Kansas and Shawnee Mission East graduate, won the competition on his home course at Milburn Country Club in 2017, becoming just the second amateur to win since the tournament’s inauguration in 2007.
Shooting 8-under (208), Spencer defended his title Sunday, edging the tourney's founder and legend of the game, Tom Watson, by a single stroke.
“I worked pretty hard to try and come back and win this tournament again this year, and the hard work paid off,” Spencer said. “I kind of wanted to prove myself this week, considering I won it on my home golf course last year."
In windy conditions, Spencer shot on-par Sunday. But going 2-under on the first day and an impressive 6-under on day two set him up for success.
"(Spencer’s) got a lot of speed,” Watson said. “This guy can launch it — great, great speed. One of the things that has happened in this tournament is the young guys have taken over from the old guys.”
Spencer was one of a couple of KU golfers to finish around the top of the leaderboard.
Former Jayhawks Chase Hanna (Class of 2017) and Tyler Docking (2007) competed in the same group as Watson, keeping up with the veteran for much of the tournament.
Hanna could have been primed for his first Watson Challenge victory since 2015, when he became the first amateur to win the tournament. But shooting 3-over on the 18th hole on day one doomed Hanna; he finished third.
Docking also looked on course for victory, hitting five straight birdies on the front nine on day three. But he missed a 4-foot putt on the seventh hole and ultimately lost his momentum.
Shooting six straight holes over par on the back nine, including a pair of balls sent out of bounds on the 13th and 16th holes, left Docking with a 1-under (215), tied for sixth.
As for Watson, he couldn’t seem to get the ball where he wanted it on the green, and even missed a few putts he’d typically make, such as a five-footer on the 14th hole.
Overall, though, he was pleased with the performance he put in over three days, as well as how well-organized the tournament was.
“My putter was a little bit off today, my feel and speed — I don't know what it was, it just didn't have the right speed,” Watson explained. “The first day I putted lights out, yesterday not so good, and today... worse than yesterday. But I hit the ball very well for the weekend. I'm very, very happy about that.”
Watson’s next stop will be the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Co., on June 27. Meanwhile, Spencer will be heading to Scotland for the British Amateur at The Royal Aberdeen Golf Club on June 18.
The Watson Challenge
Sunday, in Olathe; at Shadow Glen Golf Club. Final round, par 72
Andy Spencer...70...66...72—208
Tom Watson...-7...67...72...70—209
Chase Hanna...73...68...71—212
Ryan Argotsinger...67....72...74—213
Ryan Zech...72...73...69—214
Tyler Docking...70...70...75—215
Tyler Dunn...73...71...71—215
Michael Letzig...69...76...71—216
Robert Russell...69...69...79—217
Alex Higgs..73...70...75—218
Ryan Buerk...7074...76—220
Bret Burgmeier...72...74...75—221
Chris Mabry...74...72...75—221
Jeff Sedorcek...72...74...75—221
Blake Allen...73...78...71—222
Clay Devers...71...76...75—222
Michael Winslow...72...76—223
Bryan Norton...75...73...76—224
Connor Knabe...73...77...74—224
Matt Barry...78...72...74—224
Sean Dougherty...77...73...74—224
Clay Ederer...69...78...78—225
Joe Bultman...74...77...74—225
Ryne Fisher...77...78...71—226
Nic Rebne...74...83...72—229
Brent Mertz...78...76...77—231
Doug Albers...78...75...78—231
Jeff Sheppard...80...75...76—231
Matt Foland...70...75...86—231
Mark Terranova...75...81...76—232
Park Ulrich...78...76...78—232
Jackson Foth...71...83...79—233
Jeff Bell...78...75...80—233
Justin Wingerter...77...77...79—233
Rob Wilkin...76...80...77—233
Steve Groom...79...81...74—234
Austin Jarchow...79...78...78—235
Joe Ida...73...89...73—235
Scott Willman...82...77...76—235
Zac Gavlak...82...76...77—235
James Henderson...78...83...75—236
Ben Perry...77...74...86—237
Jeff Mason...80...83...74—237
John Richman...75...75...87—237
Travis Mays...80...78...81—239
Gabe Beronja...85...81...85—251
Brad Volker...87...83...86—256
Zane Burgess...84...90...91—265
