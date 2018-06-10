Amateur gets the best of Tom Watson for second year in a row

Tom Watson finishes one stroke back to KU golfer in Watson Challenge

By Shaun Goodwin

June 10, 2018 07:26 PM

Andy Spencer was out to prove a point in this year's Watson Challenge at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe.

Spencer, a junior at Kansas and Shawnee Mission East graduate, won the competition on his home course at Milburn Country Club in 2017, becoming just the second amateur to win since the tournament’s inauguration in 2007.

Shooting 8-under (208), Spencer defended his title Sunday, edging the tourney's founder and legend of the game, Tom Watson, by a single stroke.

“I worked pretty hard to try and come back and win this tournament again this year, and the hard work paid off,” Spencer said. “I kind of wanted to prove myself this week, considering I won it on my home golf course last year."

In windy conditions, Spencer shot on-par Sunday. But going 2-under on the first day and an impressive 6-under on day two set him up for success.

"(Spencer’s) got a lot of speed,” Watson said. “This guy can launch it — great, great speed. One of the things that has happened in this tournament is the young guys have taken over from the old guys.”

Spencer was one of a couple of KU golfers to finish around the top of the leaderboard.

Former Jayhawks Chase Hanna (Class of 2017) and Tyler Docking (2007) competed in the same group as Watson, keeping up with the veteran for much of the tournament.

Hanna could have been primed for his first Watson Challenge victory since 2015, when he became the first amateur to win the tournament. But shooting 3-over on the 18th hole on day one doomed Hanna; he finished third.

Docking also looked on course for victory, hitting five straight birdies on the front nine on day three. But he missed a 4-foot putt on the seventh hole and ultimately lost his momentum.

Shooting six straight holes over par on the back nine, including a pair of balls sent out of bounds on the 13th and 16th holes, left Docking with a 1-under (215), tied for sixth.

As for Watson, he couldn’t seem to get the ball where he wanted it on the green, and even missed a few putts he’d typically make, such as a five-footer on the 14th hole.

Overall, though, he was pleased with the performance he put in over three days, as well as how well-organized the tournament was.

“My putter was a little bit off today, my feel and speed — I don't know what it was, it just didn't have the right speed,” Watson explained. “The first day I putted lights out, yesterday not so good, and today... worse than yesterday. But I hit the ball very well for the weekend. I'm very, very happy about that.”

Watson’s next stop will be the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, Co., on June 27. Meanwhile, Spencer will be heading to Scotland for the British Amateur at The Royal Aberdeen Golf Club on June 18.

The Watson Challenge

Sunday, in Olathe; at Shadow Glen Golf Club. Final round, par 72

Andy Spencer...70...66...72—208

Tom Watson...-7...67...72...70—209

Chase Hanna...73...68...71—212

Ryan Argotsinger...67....72...74—213

Ryan Zech...72...73...69—214

Tyler Docking...70...70...75—215

Tyler Dunn...73...71...71—215

Michael Letzig...69...76...71—216

Robert Russell...69...69...79—217

Alex Higgs..73...70...75—218

Ryan Buerk...7074...76—220

Bret Burgmeier...72...74...75—221

Chris Mabry...74...72...75—221

Jeff Sedorcek...72...74...75—221

Blake Allen...73...78...71—222

Clay Devers...71...76...75—222

Michael Winslow...72...76—223

Bryan Norton...75...73...76—224

Connor Knabe...73...77...74—224

Matt Barry...78...72...74—224

Sean Dougherty...77...73...74—224

Clay Ederer...69...78...78—225

Joe Bultman...74...77...74—225

Ryne Fisher...77...78...71—226

Nic Rebne...74...83...72—229

Brent Mertz...78...76...77—231

Doug Albers...78...75...78—231

Jeff Sheppard...80...75...76—231

Matt Foland...70...75...86—231

Mark Terranova...75...81...76—232

Park Ulrich...78...76...78—232

Jackson Foth...71...83...79—233

Jeff Bell...78...75...80—233

Justin Wingerter...77...77...79—233

Rob Wilkin...76...80...77—233

Steve Groom...79...81...74—234

Austin Jarchow...79...78...78—235

Joe Ida...73...89...73—235

Scott Willman...82...77...76—235

Zac Gavlak...82...76...77—235

James Henderson...78...83...75—236

Ben Perry...77...74...86—237

Jeff Mason...80...83...74—237

John Richman...75...75...87—237

Travis Mays...80...78...81—239

Gabe Beronja...85...81...85—251

Brad Volker...87...83...86—256

Zane Burgess...84...90...91—265

