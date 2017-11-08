President Trump hits the links with the Prime Minister of Japan

Ryan Bender, who is verbally commited to Kansas State, won the American Junior Golf Association’s Lockton Kansas City Junior tournament at Blue Hills Country Club golf course on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Professional golfer Nate Lashley practices on the range at Topgolf in Overland Park. Lashley will play in the Web.com Tour Digital Ally Open from July 27-30, 2017 at Nicklaus Golf Club at Lionsgate in Overland Park.
In 1927, Miriam Burns Horn became the Kansas City area's first known major national champion when she won the women's golf title. Her mesmerizing portrait is the centerpiece entering the dining room at Milburn Country Club as it celebrates its 100th anniversary. Milburn GM Tim Mervosh explains its significance.
Chris Harris, executive director of Midtown Family Activities Center at Harris Park is starting to convert his empty lots near 40th street and Wayne Avenue into a nine-hole putting green for neighborhood children to enjoy.