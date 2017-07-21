Golf

Quarterfinals set in 107th Kansas Amateur at Mission Hills

The Kansas City Star

July 21, 2017 5:11 PM

The quarterfinals are set for the 107th Kansas Amateur at the Kansas City Country Club in Mission Hills.

Advancing to the quarterfinals on Friday were: Chase Hanna, who beat James Henderson 1-up; Park Ulrich, 6 and 5 over Pete Krsnich; Alex Springer, 7 and 6 over Thomas Luger; Gage Ihrig, 3 and 2 over Bradley Lane; Charlie Hillier, 19 holes over Corey Novascone; Connor Knabe, 2-up over Alec Heinen; Justice Valdivia, 3 and 2 over Tate Herrenbruck; and Sam Stevens, 4 and 2 over Charlie Rinehart.

The tournament’s match-play quarterfinals start Saturday morning at 7:30, and the semifinals follow at noon and 12:10 p.m. The championship match tees off Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

  • Golfer Andrew Landry: I've gotten off to good starts in first rounds this year'

    A year ago, golfer Andrew Landry qualified for the U.S. Open and turned in an historic first round at Oakmont Country Club. Now he is at the top of the Web.com Tour money list. He led the field after one round of the Digital Ally Open at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park on July 28, 2017.

