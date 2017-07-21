Quarterfinals set in 107th Kansas Amateur at Mission Hills

Golfer Andrew Landry: I've gotten off to good starts in first rounds this year'

A year ago, golfer Andrew Landry qualified for the U.S. Open and turned in an historic first round at Oakmont Country Club. Now he is at the top of the Web.com Tour money list. He led the field after one round of the Digital Ally Open at Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park on July 28, 2017.