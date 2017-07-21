Quarterfinals set in 107th Kansas Amateur at Mission Hills

The quarterfinals are set for the 107th Kansas Amateur at the Kansas City Country Club in Mission Hills.
Advancing to the quarterfinals on Friday were: Chase Hanna, who beat James Henderson 1-up; Park Ulrich, 6 and 5 over Pete Krsnich; Alex Springer, 7 and 6 over Thomas Luger; Gage Ihrig, 3 and 2 over Bradley Lane; Charlie Hillier, 19 holes over Corey Novascone; Connor Knabe, 2-up over Alec Heinen; Justice Valdivia, 3 and 2 over Tate Herrenbruck; and Sam Stevens, 4 and 2 over Charlie Rinehart.
The tournament’s match-play quarterfinals start Saturday morning at 7:30, and the semifinals follow at noon and 12:10 p.m. The championship match tees off Sunday at 7:30 a.m.
