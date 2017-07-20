Golf

July 20, 2017 7:06 PM

Field whittled to 32 as match play begins at 107th Kansas Amateur

The Kansas City Star

Thursday’s first round of match play saw a couple of notable casualties at the 107th Kansas Amateur in Mission Hills.

Defending champion Blake Allen and early leader Jackson Foth, both of Lenexa, bowed out of the single-elimination tournament at the Kansas City Country Club. Allen lost to Bradley Lane of Lawrence in 19 holes, while Foth fell 4 and 3 to Kevin Quigley of Salina, Kan.

The field now stands at 32. Sixteen head-to-head matches will be contested Friday; the event runs through Sunday.

