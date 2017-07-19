Chase Hanna, who was runner-up at the Watson Challenge in June (above), was in the lead after two rounds of stroke play at the Kansas Amateur.
Golf

July 19, 2017 9:07 PM

Chase Hanna leads way in Kansas Amateur stroke play

The Kansas City Star

Shawnee Mission East graduate Chase Hanna finished atop the leader board after two rounds of stroke play at the 107th Kansas Amateur.

Hanna, who played at the University of Kansas, shot a second straight 3-under 67 on Wednesday at Kansas City Country Club in Mission Hills for the top score entering the match-play portion of the tournament.

Charlie Hillier, another KU golfer, shot a 68 Wednesday was 1 stroke back at 135 as the golfers enter head-to-head action Thursday. Alex Springer, who went to Olathe East, and Jackson Foth, who went to Shawnee Mission Northwest, were 2 shots back of Hanna at the conclusion of stroke play. Springer, the first-round leader, shot a 70. Foth had a 67 on Wednesday.

The tourney field was cut to the low 64 scores Wednesday night; the remaining 72 holes of the event will be single-elimination match play through Sunday.

