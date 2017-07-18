Alex Springer
Alex Springer SHANE KEYSER 2013 Star file photo
Alex Springer SHANE KEYSER 2013 Star file photo

Golf

July 18, 2017 10:39 PM

Alex Springer takes 1-stroke lead at Kansas City Amateur

Star news services

Alex Springer played to the early lead after Tuesday’s opening round of the 107th Kansas City Amateur at Kansas City Country Club in Mission Hills.

Springer shot a 4-under 66 for a 1-stroke advantage over a group tied at 67 that included defending champion Blake Allen, Kale Reynolds, Chase Hanna and Charlie Hillier.

Springer birdied Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in his opening round.

Today’s 18-hole round concludes the stroke-play portion of the tournament.

Match play begins Thursday with the low 64 players advancing from Tuesday and Wednesday’s rounds, and wraps up on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Web.com Tour golfer Nate Lashley tries out Topgolf

Web.com Tour golfer Nate Lashley tries out Topgolf 1:43

Web.com Tour golfer Nate Lashley tries out Topgolf
Andy Spencer wins 2017 Watson Challenge at Milburn 1:06

Andy Spencer wins 2017 Watson Challenge at Milburn
Police dashcam video shows Tiger Woods sobriety test and arrest 1:25

Police dashcam video shows Tiger Woods sobriety test and arrest

View More Video

Sports Videos