Alex Springer takes 1-stroke lead at Kansas City Amateur

Alex Springer played to the early lead after Tuesday’s opening round of the 107th Kansas City Amateur at Kansas City Country Club in Mission Hills.
Springer shot a 4-under 66 for a 1-stroke advantage over a group tied at 67 that included defending champion Blake Allen, Kale Reynolds, Chase Hanna and Charlie Hillier.
Springer birdied Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in his opening round.
Today’s 18-hole round concludes the stroke-play portion of the tournament.
Match play begins Thursday with the low 64 players advancing from Tuesday and Wednesday’s rounds, and wraps up on Sunday.
