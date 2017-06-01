Area golf results for June 1

Area golf
MISSOURI AMATEUR QUALIFYING
At Swope Memorial, par 72: 1. Greg Diederich IV, 69; T2. Adam Cummings, 70; T2. Mathew Myers, 70; T2. Shawn Cook, 70; T5. Brad Welch, 71; T5. Jett Simmons, 71.
WOMEN'S GOLF ASSOCIATION OF KC
At The Nicklaus Golf Club
Overall low gross: Trace Lechner, 77. Overall low net: Judy Stanion, 67.
Low gross, low net flight winners: Championship: Becky Crosby, 82; Juanita Janssen, 70. First: Linda Cruse, 89; Paula Murray, 72. Second: Kathy Roeder, 95; Karen Knight, 71. Third: Pam Patton, 96; Phyllis Volkswagen, 71. Fourth: Barbara Johnson, 100; Janet Herdman, 74.
Holes in one
AT BLUE SPRINGS GOLF CLUB: Barb Bohnart, No. 6, 105 yards, 7-iron.
AT CANYON FARMS GOLF CLUB: John Wienstroer, No. 6, 160 yards, 5-iron.
AT THE GOLF HOUSE CLUB, ELIE (Fife, Scotland): Brad Green, No. 7 (par 4), 252 yards, driver.
AT ROYAL MEADOWS GOLF CLUB: Larry Brewster, No. 5, 123 yards, 7-iron.
AT STALEY FARMS GOLF CLUB: Tanner Swenson, No. 6, 203 yards, 6-iron.
AT STALEY FARMS GOLF CLUB: Mack Woods, No. 12, 142 yards, 8-iron.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Gary Lockhart, No. 2, 113 yards, 9-iron.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Dennis Stratton, No. 2, 113 yards, 9-iron.
AT STONE CANYON GOLF CLUB: Karen Sturgeon, No. 11, 104 yards, hybrid.
Indoor Football
Champions Indoor Football
Friday’s games
Sioux City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Wichita at Texas, 7 p.m.
