Jupiter Florida police dashcam footage of golfer Tiger Woods being questioned, subjected to sobriety tests and arrest on suspicion of DUI. Jupiter Police Department
Jupiter Florida police dashcam footage of golfer Tiger Woods being questioned, subjected to sobriety tests and arrest on suspicion of DUI. Jupiter Police Department

Golf

June 01, 2017 9:15 AM

Police dashcam video shows Tiger Woods’ sobriety test and arrest

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

The police dashcam video of the arrest of golfer Tiger Woods early on Monday shows how much difficulty he had following simple commands.

Woods told one of the officers that he didn’t remember being asleep in the car, had trouble following a flashlight and mistook a basic instruction from an officer.

An officer asked Woods to recite the alphabet in a “slow, non-rhythmic manner,” and then asked Woods if he understood the instructions.

Woods said he did and then said he was told: “Not to sing the national anthem backwards.”

Although the video doesn’t show Woods taking a breath test, police said he registered .000 twice. Woods told the officer that he had not been drinking or taken illegal drugs, but did say he had taken medication.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a statement. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly. I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Police dashcam video shows Tiger Woods sobriety test and arrest

View More Video

Sports Videos