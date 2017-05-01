Area golf results for May 1

AREA GOLF
STATELINE TOUR
At Blue Hills, par 72
Senior: T1. Steve Groom Raytown, 73; T1. Tom Leonard, Leawood, 73; T3. Sohn Scarsella, Overland Park, 76; T3. Scott Richey, Parkville, 76; 5. Kevin Handlan, Kansas City, 78.
Legends: 1. David Hornaday, St. Joseph, 77; 2. Ron Brewer, Leawood, 78; T3. Mitch Bowen, Overland Park, 81; T3. Robert O’Neil, Olathe, 81; 5. Brad Robinson, Blue Springs, 82.
Open: 1. Craig Broswick, Lee’s Summit, 75; 2. T.J. Pennington, North Kansas City, 79; 3. Jason Cross, Cameron, 80; T4. Evan Fitts, Kansas City, 81; T4. Jeff Mason, Kansas City, 81.
Players: 1. Ryan Murdock, Lee’s Summit, 77; 2. Chris Meyer, Olathe, 78; 3. Andrew Makowske, Kansas City, 80; 4. Mittal Patel, Kansas City, 83; T5. Bill Grosdidier, Olathe, 84; T5. Michael Buckhouse, Tonganoxie, 84.
HOLE IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT SHADOW GLEN GOLF CLUB: Mitch Gilman, No. 4, 130 yards, gap wedge.
