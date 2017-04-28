Area golf and bowling results for April 28

AREA GOLF
GREATER KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION
At Blue Springs CC, par 72
Individual low gross, low net flight winners
Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64.
Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67.
Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62.
Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64.
Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61.
Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.
HOLES IN ONE
AT THE GOLF CLUB AT FALCON LAKES: Ryan Barkley, No. 3, 137 yards, 8-iron.
AT INDIAN HILLS CC: Andy Metzler, No. 3, 153 yards, 9-iron.
AT MEADOWCREEK GOLF COURSE (Charlottesville, Va.): Ron Riedel, No. 4, 118 yards, 8-iron.
AT WOLF CREEK GC: David Morgan, No. 11, 209 yards, 4-wood.
AREA BOWLING
300 GAMES
AT OLATHE LANES EAST: Pete Segat III.
AT PREMIER BOWL: Marcus Gardner.
AT STERLING BOWL: Brett Waguespack.
AT STERLING BOWL: Mike Johnston.
800 SERIES
AT STERLING BOWL: Joe Bush, 833.
AT STERLING BOWL: Glen Fleming, 819.
AT STERLING BOWL: Brad Miller, 803.
