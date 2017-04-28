Area golf and bowling results for April 28

Golf

AREA GOLF

GREATER KC SENIORS GOLF ASSOCIATION

At Blue Springs CC, par 72

Individual low gross, low net flight winners

Flight 1: Don Davenport, 73; Jerry Lewis, 64.

Flight 2: Pat Gilchrist, 78; Rolan Duffield, 67.

Flight 3: Len Roth, 81; Frank VonGeyso, 62.

Flight 4: Darnell Spriggs, 83; Duane Baldwin, 64.

Flight 5: Warren Krueger, 89; Michael Sparkman, 61.

Flight 6: Bill Johnson, 88; Lew Wilcox, 67.

HOLES IN ONE

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.

AT THE GOLF CLUB AT FALCON LAKES: Ryan Barkley, No. 3, 137 yards, 8-iron.

AT INDIAN HILLS CC: Andy Metzler, No. 3, 153 yards, 9-iron.

AT MEADOWCREEK GOLF COURSE (Charlottesville, Va.): Ron Riedel, No. 4, 118 yards, 8-iron.

AT WOLF CREEK GC: David Morgan, No. 11, 209 yards, 4-wood.

AREA BOWLING

Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area bowlers who roll a 300 game or an 800 series at any area bowling center in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the center calls 816-234-4355 after 5 p.m. or sends the results to results@kcstar.com.

300 GAMES

AT OLATHE LANES EAST: Pete Segat III.

AT PREMIER BOWL: Marcus Gardner.

AT STERLING BOWL: Brett Waguespack.

AT STERLING BOWL: Mike Johnston.

800 SERIES

AT STERLING BOWL: Joe Bush, 833.

AT STERLING BOWL: Glen Fleming, 819.

AT STERLING BOWL: Brad Miller, 803.

