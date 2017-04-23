Area golf results for April 22

AREA GOLF
SENIOR GOLF ASSOCIATION
At Creekmoor Golf Club
Four-man scramble
A flight, regular tees: Mike Booth, Charlie Maahs, Tom Fogt, Tom Strutz, 65. A flight, forward tees: Jim Tinsley, Dick Bernasek, Gene Kalwei, 65. B flight, regular tees: Terry Kirchhoff, Danny Nicholas, Doug Clark, 69. B flight, forward tees: Pat Burke, Ron Tennissen, Dick Sinclair, Kirk Nielsen, 74.
WOMEN’S GOLF ASSOCIATION OF KC
At Milburn CC; Stableford format: 1. T. Coates, L. Cruse, P. LaSalle, W. Clay; 2. S. Rehmer, V. Jewett, DJ Brown, D. Wey; 3. M. Bury, J. Goode, B. Hall, J. Goad.
HOLES IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT KANSAS CITY COUNTY CLUB: Andrew Allen, No. 2, 120 yards, gap wedge.
AT KANSAS CITY COUNTY CLUB: Thomas Gogel, No. 2, 111 yards, 9-iron.
Comments