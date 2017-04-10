Area golf results for April 10

AREA GOLF
STATELINE AMATEUR TOUR
At Lawrence CC, par 70
Senior: David Hamilton, Olathe, 40-38—78; John Scarsella, Overland Park, 40-38—78; Mark Addington, Overland Park, 41-37—78; Dave Cunningham, Parkville, 43-37—80; Don Kuehn, Kansas City, 43-37—80.
Legends: Jim Seward, Prairie Village, 38-39—77; Pete Robbins, Olathe, 39-38—77; Dave Harris, Overland Park, 41-37—78; Bob Bezek, Ottawa, 43-37—80; David Hornaday, St. Joseph, 42-39—81; Robert O'Neil, Olathe, 41-40—81.
Open: Jeff Mason, Kansas City, 38-36—74; Alex Forristal, Overland Park, 38-38—76; T.J. Pennington, North Kansas City, 38-39—77; Matt Kelley, Olathe, 38-40—78; Evan Fitts, Kansas City, 41-38—79; Jason Adkins, Overland Park, 42-37—79.
Players: Jeff Long, Kansas City, 42-39—81; Michael Buckhouse, Tonganoxie, 44-39—83; Mittal Patel, Kansas City, 39-44—83; Christopher Berry, Grain Valley, 45-39—84; Jeff Hanson, Olathe, 43-42—85.
HOLES IN ONE
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
AT DRUMM FARM GOLF CLUB: Steve Heath, No. 3, 173 yards, 4-iron.
AT FALCON VALLEY GOLF COURSE: Colton J. Clifford, No. 9, 326 yards, driver
AT PAINTED HILLS GOLF CLUB: Eugene Timmons, No. 8, 166 yards, 8-iron.
AT PARADISE POINTE GOLF COMPLEX (OUTLAW COURSE): Tim Beach, No. 3, 175 yards, 4-hybrid.
