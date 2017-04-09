Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth struggle in Masters’ final round

Rickie Fowler was 1 shot out of the lead entering the final round of the Masters.
Jordan Spieth was 2 shots back.
Neither was in contention on the back nine as Sergio Garcia claimed his first major championship Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club after a playoff with Justin Rose. Fowler, who is still looking for his first major title, shot a 4-over-par 76. Spieth, who won this tournament two years ago, shot a 75.
They both finished in a group a 1 under, tied for 11th.
“We had a great time out there. We were playing together and, we both could have played better,” Fowler said. “Jordan finished nicely. If I just finished the way he did, it’s a little different story putting up a decent round (Sunday). Bogeying the last three holes didn’t help. And I didn’t make anything (Sunday). I didn’t make the putts that kind of continued to hold momentum or build momentum.”
Fowler was still alive after an even-par 36 on the front nine, but he stumbled to a 40 on the back nine with five bogeys, including the final three holes. Spieth did birdie three of the final four holes, but by then, he was already out of contention after a 38 on the front nine and two bogeys and a double-bogey in his first five holes on the back nine.
“I feel bad I went so downhill while Rickie was still in it there, because it is tough when you don’t see a ball go in the hole,” Spieth said. “And when I was out of it, I was his biggest cheerleader, just being a really good friends with Rickie, and it was tough. I don’t think I helped him whatsoever on the round. And I felt like if I was able to hang in there, and we were able to feed off each other, then we would have been able to push through like you saw Sergio and Justin able to do, and we could have definitely done that.
“We’re both capable of it. The stage wasn’t too big; it just didn’t quite happen.”
