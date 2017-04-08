Area golf results for April 8

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT BROOKRIDGE GOLF AND FITNESS: David Sandvig III, No. 7, 147 yards, pitching wedge.
AT MISSION HILLS COUNTY CLUB: Kurt Wiedeman, No. 3, 138 yards, 8-iron.
AT SHAWNEE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB: Jane Miller, No. 5, 102 yards, 13-wood.
