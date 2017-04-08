Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia tied for Masters lead heading into final round

Justin Rose doesn’t know what it feels like to win the Masters.
Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler don’t know what it feels like to win a major.
Jordan Spieth, however, knows what it feels like to do both.
They’re all in the mix, along with a cast of others, entering what should be a dramatic final round Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Rose and Garcia are tied for the lead at 6-under-par 210, while Fowler is 1 shot back at 5 under. Spieth is in a group with Ryan Moore and Charley Hoffman, who led after the first two rounds, at 4 under par.
Former Masters champions Adam Scott (3 under) and Charl Schwartzel (2 under) are also in the hunt, while Lee Westwood and Thomas Pieters (both 1 under) round out the players under par after Saturday’s third round.
“I’m in a great position going into (Sunday),” said Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open. “I think had I been 2 or 3 shots behind, I still would have felt that I was in great position going into (Sunday), which leads me to understand everybody’s mindset behind me. So it means that I have to stay positive (Sunday). I have to continue to play good, aggressive golf, as I did (Saturday).”
Rose had the round of the day with a 5-under-par 67. He had a bogey on the second hole but rebounded with a birdie on the third. After a bogey at No. 6 and a birdie at No. 8, he came alive on the back nine with five birdies: Nos. 12, 13, 15, 17 and 18.
Garcia was steady Saturday with a 2-under 70. He had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, but on the back nine, he had two birdies and seven pars. Garcia is looking for his first major title.
“It’s not easy, because it’s always ... having a chance to win a tournament is always exciting,” Garcia said of controlling his nerves as he chases that elusive major title. “Having a chance of winning a major and winning here at Augusta, it’s extra exciting. So you do have to calm yourself down, not get ahead of yourself, take some nice, deep breaths. And then just try to cope with whatever comes your way the best way possible.
“I think that at the end of the day, that’s really the only thing you can do.”
Fowler, who did win the 2015 Players Championship title, is excited about the chance to take part in a shootout for his first major championship win. He had a 71 on Saturday with four birdies and three bogeys after shooting a 67 on Friday.
“It’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it. This is by far the best I’ve felt in a major,” Fowler said. “It’s going to be a good time, and I think if the pairings work out properly, it will be Jordan and I going out and having some fun.”
Fowler indeed will play with Spieth, who won this tournament two years ago and has finished tied for second in his other two starts, and they will play in the group in front of the leaders. Spieth was 10 shots off the lead after the first round, but he backed up his 69 on Friday with a 68 on Saturday, which included five birdies and only one bogey.
Spieth was the tournament’s 54-hole leader in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“I feel great. After the first round, I couldn’t ask for much better than this,” Spieth said. “We fought back tremendously to have a chance to win this golf tournament, and no matter what happens at the end, we will have a chance to win with a really good round (Sunday).
“So new experience for me, coming from behind on Sunday at the Masters, which is kind of fun to say. We have a great history here. Really, really enjoy playing this golf course, enjoy the imagination that’s necessary.”
Comments