Area golf results for April 7

AREA GOLF
Note: The Star will publish results of Kansas City-area golfers who shoot a hole in one or double eagle at any course, in Kansas or Missouri, provided someone from the course calls 816-234-4355 and we are able to confirm the residence of the golfer.
HOLES IN ONE
AT JOHN KNOX VILLAGE GC: Fred Barth, No. 8, 64 yards, pitching wedge.
AT LAKE QUIVIRA COUNTRY CLUB: Dr. Mike Cooper, No. 10, 140 yards, 4-hybrid.
AT LIBERTY HILLS GOLF CLUB: Darnell Spriggs, No. 10, 120 yards, 9-iron.
AT SHAWNEE GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB: Brian Robinson, No. 5, 146 yards, 9-iron.
AT SWOPE MEMORIAL GOLF COURSE: Chance Rinkol, No. 8, 98 yards, 9-iron.
