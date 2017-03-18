Five golfers to watch this season

Justin Thomas: Often is compared to two-time major winner Jordan Spieth because of his thinning hair and play on the course. Thomas already has three wins this season on the PGA Tour and currently leads the FedEx Cup standings.
Hideki Matsuyama: Got off to a fast start this season with two wins and two second-place finishes in eight startss. Currently second in FedEx Cup season standings but is expected to be No. 1 after Arnold Palmer Invitational, which ends Sunday.
Jordan Spieth: Spieth, the 2015 Masters and U.S. Open champion, appears headed for a big season. He has a win and four top-10 finishes in six starts this season.
Gary Woodland: Woodland, who played in college at Kansas, is off to a good start in 2017. Woodland has four top-10 finishes, including two seconds, in 10 tournaments this season and is ninth in the FedEx standings.
Steve Stricker: Bernhard Langer had been dominating the PGA Tour Champions recently, but that could change now that Stricker has joined the Tour for players 50 and older. Stricker has 12 career PGA Tour wins.
Ariya Jutanugarn: Led the LPGA Tour with five wins and recorded 11 additional top-10 finishes last season. With her win at the RICOH Women's British Open last year, she became first-ever major champion (male or female) from Thailand.
Comments