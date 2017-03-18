2017 area golf schedules

Kansas City Golf Association
Girls Match Play Championship: April 28–30, Swope Memorial GC
Women’s Match Play Championship: April 28–30, Swope Memorial GC
Kansas City Match Play Championship: May 19-21, Swope Memorial GC
The Watson Challenge Qualifier: May 25, Canyon Farms Golf Club
Kansas City Junior Championship: May 31 – June 1, Brookridge Golf and Fitness
The Watson Challenge: June 9-11 Site: Milburn CC
KWGA Senior/Super Senior: June 12-13, Reflection Ridge CC, Wichita
Kansas City Fourball Championship and Heart of America Fourball Qualifier: June 26-27, Shoal Creek GC
The Prairie Invitational: July 24-26, Milburn CC
Kansas City Amateur Championship: July 28-30, The Golf Club at Creekmoor
KWGA Tee-Fore-Two: Aug. 7-9, Lawrence CC
Heart of America Fourball Finals: Aug. 7-9, Topeka CC
StateLine Amateur Tour Championship: Oct. 5, The Golf Club at Shadow Glen
Boys Match Play Championship (Invitation Only): Oct. 13-15, Swope Memorial GC
Senior Match Play Championship: Oct. 13–15, Swope Memorial GC
Kansas City Masters (Invitation Only): Site and date to be determined
United States Golf Association
U.S. Open Local Qualifier: May 15, The Golf Club at Creekmoor
U.S. Senior Open Local Qualifier: May 22, Hallbrook CC
U.S. Junior Sectional Qualifier: June 21, Eagle Bend GC
U.S. Girls Junior Sectional Qualifier: June 26, Swope Memorial GC
U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier: July 11, Shoal Creek GC
U.S. Women’s Amateur Sectional Qualifier: July 17, Lawrence CC
U.S. Senior Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 7, Canyon Farms Golf Club
U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 28. Oakwood CC
U.S. Mid-Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 28, Oakwood CC
2018 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Sectional Qualifier: Oct. 10, Country Club at Loch Lloyd
2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Sectional Qualifier: Oct. 24, Mission Hills CC
Other events
For more information, go to websites for the Missouri Golf Association (www.mogolf.org), Kansas Golf Association (www.kansasgolf.org) and Kansas Women’s Golf Association (www.kwga.org).
Comments