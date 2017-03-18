Golf

March 18, 2017 5:54 PM

2017 area golf schedules

Kansas City Golf Association

Girls Match Play Championship: April 28–30, Swope Memorial GC

Women’s Match Play Championship: April 28–30, Swope Memorial GC

Kansas City Match Play Championship: May 19-21, Swope Memorial GC

The Watson Challenge Qualifier: May 25, Canyon Farms Golf Club

Kansas City Junior Championship: May 31 – June 1, Brookridge Golf and Fitness

The Watson Challenge: June 9-11 Site: Milburn CC

KWGA Senior/Super Senior: June 12-13, Reflection Ridge CC, Wichita

Kansas City Fourball Championship and Heart of America Fourball Qualifier: June 26-27, Shoal Creek GC

The Prairie Invitational: July 24-26, Milburn CC

Kansas City Amateur Championship: July 28-30, The Golf Club at Creekmoor

KWGA Tee-Fore-Two: Aug. 7-9, Lawrence CC

Heart of America Fourball Finals: Aug. 7-9, Topeka CC

StateLine Amateur Tour Championship: Oct. 5, The Golf Club at Shadow Glen

Boys Match Play Championship (Invitation Only): Oct. 13-15, Swope Memorial GC

Senior Match Play Championship: Oct. 13–15, Swope Memorial GC

Kansas City Masters (Invitation Only): Site and date to be determined

United States Golf Association

U.S. Open Local Qualifier: May 15, The Golf Club at Creekmoor

U.S. Senior Open Local Qualifier: May 22, Hallbrook CC

U.S. Junior Sectional Qualifier: June 21, Eagle Bend GC

U.S. Girls Junior Sectional Qualifier: June 26, Swope Memorial GC

U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier: July 11, Shoal Creek GC

U.S. Women’s Amateur Sectional Qualifier: July 17, Lawrence CC

U.S. Senior Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 7, Canyon Farms Golf Club

U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 28. Oakwood CC

U.S. Mid-Amateur Sectional Qualifier: Aug. 28, Oakwood CC

2018 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Sectional Qualifier: Oct. 10, Country Club at Loch Lloyd

2018 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Sectional Qualifier: Oct. 24, Mission Hills CC

Other events

For more information, go to websites for the Missouri Golf Association (www.mogolf.org), Kansas Golf Association (www.kansasgolf.org) and Kansas Women’s Golf Association (www.kwga.org).

Related content

Golf

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nine-hole putting green being built for children in Kansas City

View more video

Sports Videos