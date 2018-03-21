Kirk Korver, former UMKC player and brother of NBA's Kyle, dies

Kirk Korver, who played basketball at UMKC and is the younger brother of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver, died Tuesday. He was 27.
The Cavaliers and UMKC announced the news Tuesday evening.
“It is with great sadness that UMKC shares the passing of one of one its student-athletes, Kirk Korver. A 2014 graduate, Kirk was an exemplary student-athlete. He defined kindness & hard work. Our hearts & prayers go out to the Korver family. He will be missed & love forever,” read a statement from UMKC.
Korver scored 597 points in his UMKC career that started in 2009 and included a redshirt season. He appeared in 113 games with 50 starts.
"Our entire UMKC basketball family has very heavy hearts after hearing about the sudden passing of Kirk Korver," Kangaroos coach Kareem Richardson said. "Kirk was an ultimate team player."
He was a two-time academic all-league selection and the 2010 winner of the school's Lee Hunt Award, presented annually to a basketball player who demonstrate academic ability, moral character and leadership.
Korver scored a career-best 18 points in a 2012 victory over Western Illinois. He knocked down 100 three-pointers in his college career. Before arriving at UMKC, Korver was a standout at Pella High in Iowa and part of a basketball-playing family. His three brothers played college basketball, and Kyle is a 15-year NBA veteran.
Kyle Korver missed a Cavaliers game last Saturday when Kirk became “seriously ill,” according to Cleveland.com. He returned to the team for a game on Monday and isn’t expected to be with the team for Wednesday's game.
