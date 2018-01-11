UMKC routed by Utah Valley

UMKC’s foray into conference play did not get any better on Thursday night.
The Kangaroos lost to Utah Valley 95-59 in Orem, Utah.
With the loss, UMKC dropped to 5-13 overall and 0-2 in the WAC. Utah Valley, meanwhile, upped its marks to 13-5 and 2-0 in the WAC.
Brandon McKissick, with 12 points, and Broderick Robinson with 10 were the only UMKC players in double figures in Thursday’s game. McKissick made 4 of 5 field goals and was 2 for 2 on three-pointers.
Utah Valley, which shot 53.3 percent from the field for the game, including 13-26 on three-pointers, got out in front early and played much of the second half with leads in the 30s. The score was 44-27 at halftime.
UMKC gets right back at it with a game at Seattle on Saturday.
