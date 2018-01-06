UMKC loses WAC opener

UMKC

The UMKC Kangaroos opened up Western Athletic Conference play on Saturday night at Municipal Auditorium with a chance to extend a two-game winning streak.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley, however, put a damper on that.

UMKC fell behind big early and could not catch up to the Vaqueros in a 73-61 loss.

UMKC was outscored in the first half 31-19.

The Kangaroos dropped to 5-12 on the season, 0-1 in conference, while Texas-Rio Grande Valley improved to 9-8 and 1-0.

Senior guard Broderick Robinson scored a team-high 20 points for the Kangaroos, and Isaiah Ross and Jordan Giles each finished with 12 points.

Nick Dixon scored a game-high 24 points for the Vaqueros. Dixon was 6 of 12 from the field and made 5 of 5 three-pointers. He was 7 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley outrebounded UMKC 47-34.

UMKC next plays at Utah Valley on Thursday night.

