UMKC men battle back for 79-77 win over South Carolina Upstate

Star news services

January 02, 2018 09:49 PM

UMKC’s men overcame a 16-point deficit in the first half and held on for a 79-77 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday in Spartanburg, S.C.

Isaiah Ross finished with 21 points for the Kangaroos (5-11), and Broderick Robinson scored 20 points.

Aleer Leek’s jumper with 7:13 left opened a 10-0 run that gave UMKC a 75-65 lead. But the Kangaroos had to hang on for the victory. They shot just 1 for 5 from the floor at the end and missed four free throws in the last 45 seconds.

Jure Span made a pair of layups in a 17-second stretch, and the Spartans (5-12) closed to within 76-74 with 22 seconds remaining. Ross hit two free throws, and Robinson made 1 of 2 from the line to close it out for the Kangaroos.

Span hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for S.C. Upstate.

Malik Moore and Span both scored 22 points for the Spartans, who outrebounded the Kangaroos 36-28.

