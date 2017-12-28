UMKC breaks losing streak with win over Avila

UMKC found its way back into the win column.
The Kangaroos beat Avila 89-58 on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium. The victory ended UMKC’s six-game losing streak.
With the win, the Kangaroos improved to 4-11 on the season.
Isaiah Ross paced UMKC with 20 points against Avila. Ross made 8 of 15 shots from the field, including 4 of 10 three-pointers.
Overall, UMKC shot the ball well: The Kangaroos made 50 percent of their shots from the field (32-64) and made 13 of 30 three pointers (43.3 percent).
Xavier Bishop, who entered the game as the Kangaroos’ leading scorer at 13.1 points per game, scored 12 points and added seven assists.
Byron Cooke led Avila with 13 points and six assists. Avila dropped to 6-7 on the season.
UMKC takes back to the road as the Kangaroos are set to play South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg, S.C., on Tuesday night.
Avila will resume play with a game at Washburn in Topeka on Saturday.
