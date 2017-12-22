UMKC loses sixth straight game

It’s been a cold late fall and early winter for UMKC men’s basketball as the Kangaroos are having a tough time getting back in the win column.
UMKC fell to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 85-60 on Friday night at Municipal Auditorium.
It was the Kangaroos’ sixth straight loss, and they fell to 3-11 on the season. The Jackrabbits, meanwhile, improved to 11-5.
UMKC fell behind early in this one and never caught up. The Kangaroos trailed 46-30 at the end of the first half.
Xavier Bishop led UMKC with 15 points, while Reed Tellinghuisen paced six Jackrabbits in double figures with his game-high 16.
The Jackrabbits shot 50.8 percent (31 of 61) from the field for the game and held the Kangaroos to 32.8 percent (19 of 58).
UMKC’s last victory was at Tennessee-Martin 66-55 on Nov. 26.
The Kangaroos will play host to Avila on Thursday night at Municipal Auditorium.
