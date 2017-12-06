UMKC comes up short on the road against Southeast Missouri

Daniel Simmons scored 18 points and Ray Kowalski added 16 as Southeast Missouri State held off UMKC 91-87 on Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Kowalski made two free throws with 2:29 left to extend Southeast Missouri’s lead to 83-72. But UMKC went a 9-0 run — with three-pointers by Brandon McKissic and Isaiah Ross.
Denzel Mahoney ended the run with a three-pointer, and Southeast Missouri made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal it.
Mahoney finished with 17 points for Southeast Missouri (5-4). Justin Carpenter had 14 points and 11 boards, and Jonathan Dalton had 10 assists.
Simmons made 8 of 10 free throws as Southeast Missouri was 23 of 30 (77 percent) compared to UMKC’s 14 attempts.
Broderick Robinson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for UMKC (3-7). He made five of the Kangaroos’ 15 three-pointers on 34 overall attempts.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI 91, UMKC 87
UMKC
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Giles
14
1-3
0-0
2
0
3
2
Leek
16
1-3
0-0
5
0
4
3
Bishop
31
5-10
7-11
1
5
5
18
Robinson
39
8-19
3-3
10
3
2
24
Ross
27
2-12
0-0
1
3
3
6
Nesbitt
23
6-9
0-0
6
1
1
15
McKissic
20
3-7
0-0
6
0
4
9
Smith
16
1-3
0-0
1
4
3
2
Dulley
12
3-5
0-0
2
1
0
6
Knar
2
1-1
0-0
1
0
0
2
Ahmed
--
-
-
0
0
Totals
200
31-72
10-14
35
17
25
87
Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. Three-point goals: 15-34, .441 (Robinson 5-10, McKissic 3-4, Nesbitt 3-4, Ross 2-8, Leek 1-1, Bishop 1-3, Dulley 0-1, Smith 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (17 PTS). Blocked shots: 6 (Leek 5, McKissic). Turnovers: 9 (Bishop 3, Ross 2, Giles, Leek, McKissic, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Giles, Ross). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: Bishop.
SE Missouri
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Carpenter
25
5-12
4-6
11
2
0
14
Vranes
24
2-5
0-1
7
1
3
5
Brewer
16
4-11
0-0
1
1
2
9
Dalton
34
0-2
3-4
2
10
2
3
Mahoney
30
5-7
4-5
3
1
4
17
Kowalski
25
5-7
2-2
3
1
1
16
Simmons
21
4-7
8-10
3
3
1
18
Duffus
10
2-5
2-2
0
2
1
6
Gable
9
1-2
0-0
0
0
0
3
Lewis
6
0-0
0-0
2
0
1
0
Totals
200
28-58
23-30
32
21
15
91
Percentages: FG .483, FT .767. Three-point goals: 12-22, .545 (Kowalski 4-5, Mahoney 3-3, Simmons 2-4, Gable 1-1, Vranes 1-3, Brewer 1-4, Carpenter 0-1, Duffus 0-1). Team rebounds: 7. Blocked shots: 5 (Carpenter 3, Brewer, Vranes). Turnovers: 10 (Mahoney 4, Dalton 2, Vranes 2, Carpenter, Simmons). Steals: 3 (Dalton 2, Carpenter). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.
Half: Southeast Missouri 48-37. Att: 1,586.
