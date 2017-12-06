UMKC

UMKC comes up short on the road against Southeast Missouri

The Associated Press

December 06, 2017 11:25 PM

Daniel Simmons scored 18 points and Ray Kowalski added 16 as Southeast Missouri State held off UMKC 91-87 on Wednesday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Kowalski made two free throws with 2:29 left to extend Southeast Missouri’s lead to 83-72. But UMKC went a 9-0 run — with three-pointers by Brandon McKissic and Isaiah Ross.

Denzel Mahoney ended the run with a three-pointer, and Southeast Missouri made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 25 seconds to seal it.

Mahoney finished with 17 points for Southeast Missouri (5-4). Justin Carpenter had 14 points and 11 boards, and Jonathan Dalton had 10 assists.

Simmons made 8 of 10 free throws as Southeast Missouri was 23 of 30 (77 percent) compared to UMKC’s 14 attempts.

Broderick Robinson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for UMKC (3-7). He made five of the Kangaroos’ 15 three-pointers on 34 overall attempts.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI 91, UMKC 87

UMKC

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Giles

14

1-3

0-0

2

0

3

2

Leek

16

1-3

0-0

5

0

4

3

Bishop

31

5-10

7-11

1

5

5

18

Robinson

39

8-19

3-3

10

3

2

24

Ross

27

2-12

0-0

1

3

3

6

Nesbitt

23

6-9

0-0

6

1

1

15

McKissic

20

3-7

0-0

6

0

4

9

Smith

16

1-3

0-0

1

4

3

2

Dulley

12

3-5

0-0

2

1

0

6

Knar

2

1-1

0-0

1

0

0

2

Ahmed

--

-

-

0

0

Totals

200

31-72

10-14

35

17

25

87

Percentages: FG .431, FT .714. Three-point goals: 15-34, .441 (Robinson 5-10, McKissic 3-4, Nesbitt 3-4, Ross 2-8, Leek 1-1, Bishop 1-3, Dulley 0-1, Smith 0-1, Giles 0-2). Team rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (17 PTS). Blocked shots: 6 (Leek 5, McKissic). Turnovers: 9 (Bishop 3, Ross 2, Giles, Leek, McKissic, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Giles, Ross). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: Bishop.

SE Missouri

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Carpenter

25

5-12

4-6

11

2

0

14

Vranes

24

2-5

0-1

7

1

3

5

Brewer

16

4-11

0-0

1

1

2

9

Dalton

34

0-2

3-4

2

10

2

3

Mahoney

30

5-7

4-5

3

1

4

17

Kowalski

25

5-7

2-2

3

1

1

16

Simmons

21

4-7

8-10

3

3

1

18

Duffus

10

2-5

2-2

0

2

1

6

Gable

9

1-2

0-0

0

0

0

3

Lewis

6

0-0

0-0

2

0

1

0

Totals

200

28-58

23-30

32

21

15

91

Percentages: FG .483, FT .767. Three-point goals: 12-22, .545 (Kowalski 4-5, Mahoney 3-3, Simmons 2-4, Gable 1-1, Vranes 1-3, Brewer 1-4, Carpenter 0-1, Duffus 0-1). Team rebounds: 7. Blocked shots: 5 (Carpenter 3, Brewer, Vranes). Turnovers: 10 (Mahoney 4, Dalton 2, Vranes 2, Carpenter, Simmons). Steals: 3 (Dalton 2, Carpenter). Technical fouls: none. Fouled out: none.

Half: Southeast Missouri 48-37. Att: 1,586.

