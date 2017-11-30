UMKC unable to hold back South Dakota

UMKC came home to Swinney Recreation Center but could not come through with a victory in its rare home basketball game on the UMKC campus.
The Kangaroos lost on Thursday night 82-63 to the South Dakota Coyotes.
UMKC, which plays the rest of its home games at Municipal Auditorium, dropped to 3-6 on the season.
The Kangaroos came into the matchup against South Dakota with the hopes of getting a winning streak going after a 66-55 victory at Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.
Sophomore guard Xavier Bishop led the Kangaroos on Thursday against South Dakota with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and two assists.
Aleer Leek, a junior, added 10 points with six rebounds for UMKC, while Jordan Giles, a sophomore, finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Matt Mooney scored 30 points for the Coyotes, who improved to 7-2.
UMKC was outrebounded 46-27 for the game.
Next up for the Kangaroos is a road game at Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.
