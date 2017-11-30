UMKC

UMKC unable to hold back South Dakota

Star news services

November 30, 2017 09:15 PM

UMKC came home to Swinney Recreation Center but could not come through with a victory in its rare home basketball game on the UMKC campus.

The Kangaroos lost on Thursday night 82-63 to the South Dakota Coyotes.

UMKC, which plays the rest of its home games at Municipal Auditorium, dropped to 3-6 on the season.

The Kangaroos came into the matchup against South Dakota with the hopes of getting a winning streak going after a 66-55 victory at Tennessee-Martin on Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sophomore guard Xavier Bishop led the Kangaroos on Thursday against South Dakota with 16 points. He also had five rebounds and two assists.

Aleer Leek, a junior, added 10 points with six rebounds for UMKC, while Jordan Giles, a sophomore, finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Matt Mooney scored 30 points for the Coyotes, who improved to 7-2.

UMKC was outrebounded 46-27 for the game.

Next up for the Kangaroos is a road game at Southeast Missouri on Wednesday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jacie Hoyt introduced as UMKC women's basketball coach

    Former Wichita State player and Kansas State assistant coach Jacie Hoyt fulfills a dream by becoming a women's basketball head coach. She was introduced at UMKC this week.

Jacie Hoyt introduced as UMKC women's basketball coach

Jacie Hoyt introduced as UMKC women's basketball coach 0:31

Jacie Hoyt introduced as UMKC women's basketball coach
UMKC coach Kareem Richardson talks about Roos' big win in the CBI 2:53

UMKC coach Kareem Richardson talks about Roos' big win in the CBI
UMKC men's basketball team excited to play in first Division I postseason tournament 0:48

UMKC men's basketball team excited to play in first Division I postseason tournament

View More Video