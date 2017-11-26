UMKC

Isaiah Ross’ big game leads UMKC men past Tennessee-Martin 65-55

November 26, 2017 07:29 PM

Isaiah Ross was on target for UMKC on Sunday.

Ross sank seven three-pointers and scored 27 points in the Kangaroos’ 65-55 victory over Tennessee-Martin in Martin, Tenn.

He became the first UMKC player to make seven threes in a game since LaVell Boyd hit seven against Tennessee-Martin last season.

Ross finished 10 of 15 from the field and was the only UMKC player to score in double figures.

Sophomore Xavier Bishop handed out a season-high six assists for the Kangaroos.

Bishop and teammate Aleer Leek both grabbed five rebounds.

UMKC (3-5) made 14 of 28 threes and shot 43.1 percent. The Kangaroos led by 16 points at halftime.

Kahari Beaufort led the Skyhawks with 15 points. The starting unit for Tennessee-Martin (1-5) scored just 19 points.

The Kangaroos return home to face South Dakota at 7 p.m. Thursday at Swinney Recreation Center.

