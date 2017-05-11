UMKC hires K-State assistant Jacie Hoyt as women’s basketball coach

Jacie Hoyt, who was an assistant coach at Kansas State, is UMKC’s new women’s basketball head coach, the school announced Thursday.
Hoyt takes over at UMKC after spending the previous three seasons with the Wildcats. She was part of a program that last season finished 23-11 and went to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Before K-State, Hoyt was an assistant at Nevada from 2011-14 and a graduate assistant at Fort Hays State. She played at Wichita State and started every game at point guard in her final two seasons.
Hoyt, 29, will be one of the nation’s youngest head coaches and was on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s “30 Under 30” list.
Hoyt was a high school standout at Hoxie, Kan., averaging 28.4 points and 7.4 assists as a senior, playing for her mother, Shelly, who won 107 straight games and four consecutive state championships at the school.
Hoyt replaces Marsha Frese, who was fired after five seasons. UMKC finished 10-19 last season.
