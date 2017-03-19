First postseason run carries UMKC to Wyoming for CBI quarterfinals

The UMKC men’s basketball team’s first foray into the Division I postseason will continue Monday in Laramie, Wyo., where the Kangaroos will face Wyoming at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Invitational.
UMKC (18-16) beat Green Bay 92-82 on Wednesday at Swinney Recreation Center to stay alive in the tournament. LaVell Boyd led the team with 28 points and was 5 for 7 from three-point range. Kyle Steward scored 20 points for the fifth time since Jan. 31 and shot a trio of successful three-pointers.
Although UMKC and Wyoming (19-14) match up evenly with regards to average points per game (77) and field goal percentage — UMKC shoots 44.2 percent and Wyoming shoots one percent less — Wyoming does a better job of spreading its offense. The Cowboys are led by sophomore Justin James’ 15.8 points per game and have three others scoring in double figures.
Boyd and Steward are the only Kangaroos averaging double figures in scoring, with 18.2 and 11.6 points per game, respectively. But one of their best weapons is Darnell Tillman, the team leader in rebounds (188) who shoots 65.2 percent from the field.
Following Monday’s quarterfinal round of the CBI, the four advancing teams will be rebracketed and locations will be announced for Wednesday’s semifinals.
