Photo gallery: UMKC 92, Green Bay 82

UMKC Kangaroos forward Duane Clark (22) celebrated his teammate scoring on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational game against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard Dashawn King (1) flew to the basket to score ahead of Green Bay Phoenix forward Kenneth Lowe (45) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard LaVell Boyd (4) passed the ball away from the Green Bay Phoenix defense on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos center Darnell Tillman (54) grabbed a rebound near his teammate guard LaVell Boyd (4) and Green Bay Phoenix forward David Jesperson (42) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos center Darnell Tillman (54) scored ahead of Green Bay Phoenix forward David Jesperson (42) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos head coach Kareem Richardson communicated with his team on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational game against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard LaVell Boyd (4) scored with a lay up ahead of Green Bay Phoenix forward Kameron Hankerson (21) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard Xavier Bishop (0) was founded by Green Bay Phoenix guard Tevin Findlay (32) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos center Darnell Tillman (54) fought for a rebound with Green Bay Phoenix forward David Jesperson (42) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The UMKC Kangaroos won the game 92-82.
UMKC Kangaroos guard Xavier Bishop (0) passed the ball away from Green Bay Phoenix forward Kenneth Lowe (45) and Phoenix guard Tevin Findlay (32) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos forward Kyle Steward (3) made a three point shot near Green Bay Phoenix guard Warren Jones (0) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard Broderick Newbill (25) aimed for the basket ahead of Green Bay Phoenix forward Jamar Hurdle (23) on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
UMKC Kangaroos guard Isaiah Ross (2) made a three point shot on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational game against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The UMKC Kangaroos won the game 92-82.
UMKC Kangaroos head coach Kareem Richardson communicated with his team on Wednesday during the College Basketball Invitational game against the Green Bay Phoenix at the Swinney Recreation Center on the campus of the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The UMKC Kangaroos won the game 92-82.
