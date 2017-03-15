UMKC beats Green Bay 92-82 in CBI Invitational

Green Bay had finally broken down UMKC’s defense.
After being held at arm’s length the first 10 minutes of the second half, Green Bay overcame a seven-point deficit in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational and built a four-point lead with 7 minutes left in the game.
UMKC had led most of the night, its very first program appearance in a Division I postseason tournament game. The pressure was suddenly on.
Isaiah Ross didn’t stand for that. The freshman guard came off the bench and gave UMKC a cushion, nailing a trio of three-pointers over a minute and a half to breathe new life into the Kangaroos’ offense.
Although Green Bay managed to tie the game after Ross’ final three-pointer, seniors LaVell Boyd and Kyle Steward took the reins and led UMKC to a 92-82 win on Wednesday night at Swinney Recreation Center.
“We knew that it was a matter of staying with it,” UMKC coach Kareem Richardson said. “We didn’t really have a true energy run until that point.”
Steward, who scored 20 points for the fifth time since Jan. 31, added a pair three-pointers within 30 seconds to give UMKC an 81-73 lead with 2:30 remaining.
