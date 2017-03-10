UMKC women’s season ends with WAC semifinal loss to New Mexico State

Moriah Mack scored 21 points to lead top-seeded New Mexico State past fifth-seeded UMKC 71-63 on Friday in the WAC women’s basketball tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.
Kristen Moore led the Kangaroos (10-19) with a career-high 23 points and eight rebounds. Kelsey Barrett added 11 points with Ceidra Coleman and Lyndsay Leikem each scoring 10 for the Roos.
UMKC went just 1-for-10 on three-pointers and shot 38 percent from the field (26 for 68). The Aggies, who went undefeated in conference play, connected on 52 percent of their field-goal attempts (25 for 48).
“I’m tremendously proud of how this team has represented us this season,” UMKC coach Marsha Frese said. “They faced a ton of adversity but never quit. These women have phenomenal futures ahead of them.”
New Mexico State (23-6) will face second-seeded Seattle — which defeated sixth-seeded Utah Valley 61-60 — in Saturday’s 5 p.m. championship game.
