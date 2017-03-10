UMKC women’s season ends with WAC semifinal loss to New Mexico State

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney Pause

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

0:51 Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer: Winning a championship is 'our only goal here'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:39 Bruce Weber would be 'disappointed' if strength of Big 12 doesn't get K-State in NCAA Tourney

16:50 Big 12 Tournament analysis: K-State preview, KU review

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer