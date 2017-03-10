UMKC

UMKC moves on to WAC semifinals with OT victory

It was a struggle, but No. 3 seed UMKC managed to outlast sixth-seeded UT-Rio Grande Valley 82-78 in overtime Thursday in the Western Athletic Conference quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

All-WAC senior guard LaVell Boyd scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Kangaroos (17-15). Senior forward Kyle Steward added 19 points and 12 rebounds and senior Dashawn King scored 18 points. Senior Darnell Tillman didn’t score a point, but he did grab 11 rebounds.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s Lew Stallworth, who scored 20 points and hit five of six three-pointers, tied the game at 67-67 when he hit a three with 7 seconds left in regulation. UMKC’s King missed on a three-pointer at the buzzer.

UMKC won despite making only 37.5 percent of its shots from the field and missing 16 of 43 free throws.

UT Rio Grande Valley (10-22) hit only 34.3 percent of its field goals and missed 15 of 36 free throws.

The Kangaroos will face New Mexico State in the conference semifinals at 10:30 p.m. Friday.

WAC men’s tournament

Thursday-Saturday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Thursday’s quarterfinals

No. 4 Utah Valley 65, No. 5 Seattle 53

No. 2 New Mexico State 67, No. 7 Chicago State 53

No. 3 UMKC 82, No. 6 UT-Rio Grande Valley 78

Friday’s semifinals

No. 1 CSU-Bakersfield vs. Utah Valley, 8 p.m.

N.M. State vs. UMKC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s championship

Semifinal winners, 10 p.m., ESPN

