UMKC women reach WAC semifinals with 77-69 win over UT Rio Grande Valley

UMKC’s women overcame an 18-point deficit and beat UT Rio Grande Valley 77-69 on Wednesday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas.
The Kangaroos (10-18) trailed 28-10 in the first half but went on a 19-0 run in the final 6:56 of the half.
Kristen Moore led UMKC with 19 points and nine rebounds. Ceidra Coleman added 14 points, and Lyndsay Leikem scored 13 points for the Kangaroos.
Shawnte’ Goff led the Vaqueros (18-13) with 30 points.
The Kangaroos will face top-seeded New Mexico State (22-6) at 2 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.
