UMKC’s LaVell Boyd makes All-WAC basketball first team

UMKC senior guard LaVell Boyd was chosen to the All-Western Athletic Conference first team, which was chosen by the league’s men’s basketball coaches and announced Tuesday.
Boyd leads the Kangaroos with 18.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
“We are extremely excited for LaVell’s first-team All-WAC selection,” UMKC coach Kareem Richardson said in a release. “His tremendous work ethic along with his increased leadership over the year have paid dividends for LaVell and the entire team.”
The third-seeded Kangaroos open the WAC Tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday against No. 6 seed UTRGV in Las Vegas.
2017 coaches’ All-Western Athletic Conference teams
Player of the Year: Ian Baker, New Mexico State
Freshman of the Year: Matej Kavas, Seattle
Don Haskins Coach of the Year: Rod Barnes, CSU Bakersfield
First Team
Jaylin Airington, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., F, 6-4, East Chicago, Ind.
Ian Baker, New Mexico State, Sr., G, 6-0, Washington, D.C.
LaVell Boyd, UMKC, Sr., G, 6-0, Chicago
Joshua Braun, Grand Canyon, Jr., G, 6-4, Anthem, Ariz.
DeWayne Russell, Grand Canyon, Sr., G, 5-11, Peoria, Ariz.
Second Team
Dedrick Basile, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., G, 5-10, Houston
Eli Chuha New Mexico State, So. F, 6-7, Redlands, Calif.
Nick Dixon, UTRGV, Jr., G, 6-2, Hillside, Ill.
Fred Sims Jr., Chicago State, So., G, 6-4, Chicago
Matt Smith, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., F, 6-6, Jackson, Tenn.
All-Defensive Team
Jaylin Airington, CSU Bakersfield, Sr. F, 6-4, East Chicago, Ind.
Moataz Aly, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. C, 6-10, Alexandria, Egypt
Gerard Martin, Grand Canyon, So. G, 6-6, Manly, Australia
Isaac Neilson, Utah Valley, Jr. F, 6-11, Mission Viejo, Calif.
Matt Smith, CSU Bakersfield, Sr. F, 6-6, Jackson, Tenn.
All-Newcomer Team
Moataz Aly, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. C, 6-10, Alexandria, Egypt
Shon Briggs, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. G/F, 6-6, Brentwood, Calif.
Nick Dixon, UTRGV, Jr., G, 6-2, Hillside, Ill.
Jemerrio Jones, New Mexico State, Jr., F, 6-5, Memphis, Tenn.
Matej Kavas, Seattle, Fr., G, 6-8, Ljubljana, Slovenia
