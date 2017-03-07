UMKC

March 7, 2017 2:17 PM

UMKC’s LaVell Boyd makes All-WAC basketball first team

The Kansas City Star

UMKC senior guard LaVell Boyd was chosen to the All-Western Athletic Conference first team, which was chosen by the league’s men’s basketball coaches and announced Tuesday.

Boyd leads the Kangaroos with 18.0 points, 3.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

“We are extremely excited for LaVell’s first-team All-WAC selection,” UMKC coach Kareem Richardson said in a release. “His tremendous work ethic along with his increased leadership over the year have paid dividends for LaVell and the entire team.”

The third-seeded Kangaroos open the WAC Tournament at 9 p.m. Thursday against No. 6 seed UTRGV in Las Vegas.

2017 coaches’ All-Western Athletic Conference teams

Player of the Year: Ian Baker, New Mexico State

Freshman of the Year: Matej Kavas, Seattle

Don Haskins Coach of the Year: Rod Barnes, CSU Bakersfield

First Team

Jaylin Airington, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., F, 6-4, East Chicago, Ind.

Ian Baker, New Mexico State, Sr., G, 6-0, Washington, D.C.

LaVell Boyd, UMKC, Sr., G, 6-0, Chicago

Joshua Braun, Grand Canyon, Jr., G, 6-4, Anthem, Ariz.

DeWayne Russell, Grand Canyon, Sr., G, 5-11, Peoria, Ariz.

Second Team

Dedrick Basile, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., G, 5-10, Houston

Eli Chuha New Mexico State, So. F, 6-7, Redlands, Calif.

Nick Dixon, UTRGV, Jr., G, 6-2, Hillside, Ill.

Fred Sims Jr., Chicago State, So., G, 6-4, Chicago

Matt Smith, CSU Bakersfield, Sr., F, 6-6, Jackson, Tenn.

All-Defensive Team

Jaylin Airington, CSU Bakersfield, Sr. F, 6-4, East Chicago, Ind.

Moataz Aly, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. C, 6-10, Alexandria, Egypt

Gerard Martin, Grand Canyon, So. G, 6-6, Manly, Australia

Isaac Neilson, Utah Valley, Jr. F, 6-11, Mission Viejo, Calif.

Matt Smith, CSU Bakersfield, Sr. F, 6-6, Jackson, Tenn.

All-Newcomer Team

Moataz Aly, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. C, 6-10, Alexandria, Egypt

Shon Briggs, CSU Bakersfield, Jr. G/F, 6-6, Brentwood, Calif.

Nick Dixon, UTRGV, Jr., G, 6-2, Hillside, Ill.

Jemerrio Jones, New Mexico State, Jr., F, 6-5, Memphis, Tenn.

Matej Kavas, Seattle, Fr., G, 6-8, Ljubljana, Slovenia

Related content

UMKC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UMKC guard Aries Washington describes her focal seizures

View more video

Sports Videos