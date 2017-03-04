UMKC closes out regular season with victory at Chicago State

LaVell Boyd hit five three-pointers and scored 25 points as UMKC held off Chicago State 87-82 on Saturday night.
Boyd hit four big free throws in the final 33 seconds to help seal the victory.
Kyle Steward added 13 points, while Broderick Newbill and Broderick Robinson each had 11 as UMKC (16-15, 8-6 Western Athletic) posted a winning record in the regular season for the first time since the 2010-2011 season.
The Kangaroos claimed the No. 3 seed for the WAC tournament because third-place Grand Canyon is transitioning from Division II and is ineligible.
Fred Sims Jr. poured in 31 points on 13-for-28 shooting as Chicago State (6-25, 1-13) battled to the wire trying to claim a second conference win.
With Saturday’s win, UMKC snapped a two-game skid that came on the heels of a five-game win streak.
WAC tournament
WHEN: Thursday-Saturday: UMKC is the No. 3 seed and will play in the quarterfinals Thursday at 9 p.m. against No. 6 seed UT Rio Grande Valley (KSMO, Ch. 62).
WHERE: Orleans Arena, Las Vegas
