UMKC

March 4, 2017 6:24 PM

UMKC women take down Chicago State for second time this season

Star news services

The UMKC women’s team ended their regular season on a positive note.

The Kangaroos won at Chicago State 71-55 on Saturday afternoon.

Kelsey Barrett made four three-pointers and finished with a career-high 16 points for UMKC (9-18, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Ceidra Coleman added 10 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Chicago State finished its regular season 0-28.

The Kangaroos have won two straight games and three of their last four, with two of those four games coming against Chicago State.

WAC women’s tournament

WHEN: Wednesday through next Saturday. Seeds and game times will be announced Sunday.

WHERE: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas

Related content

UMKC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UMKC guard Aries Washington describes her focal seizures

View more video

Sports Videos