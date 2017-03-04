UMKC women take down Chicago State for second time this season

The UMKC women’s team ended their regular season on a positive note.
The Kangaroos won at Chicago State 71-55 on Saturday afternoon.
Kelsey Barrett made four three-pointers and finished with a career-high 16 points for UMKC (9-18, 4-10 Western Athletic Conference). Ceidra Coleman added 10 points, six assists and six rebounds.
Chicago State finished its regular season 0-28.
The Kangaroos have won two straight games and three of their last four, with two of those four games coming against Chicago State.
WAC women’s tournament
WHEN: Wednesday through next Saturday. Seeds and game times will be announced Sunday.
WHERE: Orleans Arena in Las Vegas
Comments