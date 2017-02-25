UMKC men can’t climb out of hole in 84-77 loss to Grand Canyon

The UMKC men shot 56.1 percent from the field but still lost 84-77 to Grand Canyon on Saturday in Phoenix.
The Kangaroos (15-15, 7-6 WAC), who trailed by 10 at halftime, made only 5 of 14 free throws in the game.
LaVell Boyd made three three-pointers and scored 22 points for UMKC. Boyd also had seven assists.
Kyle Steward and Broderick Newbill both added 18 points for the Kangaroos, and Dashawn King scored 15.
Joshua Braun led Grand Canyon (21-9, 10-3) with 28 points. The Antelopes shot 51.7 percent from the field.
