UMKC women shoot way past Grand Canyon

The UMKC women shot the ball pretty well on Saturday afternoon and were rewarded for it.
The Kangaroos beat Grand Canyon 77-65 at Swinney Recreation Center.
India Johnson scored 17 points, and Samantha Waldron added 16 for UMKC, which made 45.6 percent of its shots from the field (26 of 57) and 86.4 percent from the line (19 of 22).
Lyndsay Leikem had a game-high nine rebounds for the Kangaroos, who outrebounded the Antelopes 32-31.
UMKC, which was coming off a tough two-point loss on Thursday to Cal State Bakersfield, has won two of its last three and sits at 8-18 on the season and 3-10 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Grand Canyon dropped to 15-11, 7-6 WAC.
UMKC will conclude its regular-season schedule next Saturday at Chicago State.
