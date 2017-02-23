UMKC’s five-game win streak comes to an end

UMKC’s five-game winning streak came to a halt on Thursday night in a tough Western Athletic Conference road test.
The Kangaroos lost at first-place California State Bakersfield 71-62.
UMKC was led by Dashawn King’s 16 points. King came into the game averaging 5.5 points per outing. Broderick Newbill added 14 points for the Kangaroos, who kept it close the whole way but faded late.
Shon Briggs came off the bench for the Roadrunners and scored a game-high 20 points.
The Kangaroos trailed 31-28 at half and stayed on the Roadrunners’ heels throughout the second half. Cal State Bakersfield, though, kept just enough distance and closed out the last two minutes of the game strong and made enough free throws down the stretch to win.
The Kangaroos are still above .500 on the season at 15-14. They dropped to 7-5 in the WAC but still remain in fourth place.
The Roadrunners, meanwhile, picked up win No. 20 on the season, improving to 20-7 overall and 11-1 in the WAC.
Cal State Bakersfield won the first meeting between the teams, 75-63 on Jan. 28 at Municipal Auditorium.
UMKC plays at Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Saturday.
