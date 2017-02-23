UMKC women unable to hold off Cal State Bakersfield

The UMKC women were oh so close to beating the third-place team in the Western Athletic Conference on Thursday night and stringing together a little win streak in the process.
But Erika Williams’ layup with 1 second left put an end to such possibilities as California State Bakersfield survived with a 65-63 win over UMKC at Swinney Recreation Center.
The Kangaroos had beaten last-place Chicago State their last time out and were going for their first set of back-to-back victories since they strung together three wins in a row in late November and early December.
UMKC was neck and neck with Cal State Bakersfield the whole way on Thursday, and had the lead for much of the fourth quarter before falling behind down the stretch. UMKC, though, got back to even at 63-63 on a layup by Kiana Law with 13 seconds left.
But the Kangaroos could not hold off the Roadrunners on their last possession.
Samantha Waldron and India Johnson each scored 15 points for UMKC (7-17, 2-10 in the WAC). Law finished with 11 points.
Aja Williams had a game-high 18 points for Cal State Bakersfield (13-13, 8-4 WAC).
UMKC plays host to Grand Canyon on Saturday.
