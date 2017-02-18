UMKC

February 18, 2017 8:10 PM

UMKC wins fifth straight game, beating Chicago State 84-65



UMKC keeps on racking up victories, and just as the postseason starts to near.

The Kangaroos took care of last-place Chicago State 84-65 on Saturday evening at Municipal Auditorium.

UMKC has now won five straight games and is 15-13 on the season and 7-4 in Western Athletic Conference games.

It is UMKC’s first five-game win streak in 12 years.

Kyle Steward led the Kangaroos with 19 points and seven rebounds on Saturday. Steward had scored at least 20 points in his last four games.

UMKC shot 50 percent (30-60) from the field and was hot from three-point range. LaVell Boyd was 4 of 8 on three-pointers, and Isaiah Ross connected on 4 of 9 threes. As a team, the Kangaroos were 14 of 32 (43.8 percent) on shots from beyond the arc.

Boyd finished with 16 points, and Ross had 13. Broderick Newbill was also in double figures with his 11 points for UMKC.

UMKC will play at first-place California State Bakersfield on Thursday night. It is the first of three games left for the Kangaroos before the WAC tournament begins on March 9.

UMKC 84

CHICAGO STATE 65

TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers

Chicago St.

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Szpir

28

2-6

0-0

8

0

3

4

Batson

25

3-5

0-1

2

2

4

7

Owens

32

6-15

0-0

5

2

2

13

Sims

36

6-23

3-5

8

2

0

16

Palmer

38

6-15

5-6

13

0

2

18

Greene

14

1-1

0-2

1

1

0

2

Simmons

12

1-2

0-0

4

0

3

2

Eaves

9

0-1

0-0

0

2

0

0

Dubovitsky

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Hunt

2

1-1

0-0

0

0

0

3

Totals

200

26-69

8-14

41

9

14

65

Percentages: FG .377, FT .571. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Batson 1-1, Hunt 1-1, Palmer 1-4, Owens 1-6, Sims 1-7, Eaves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer, Simmons). Turnovers: 13 (Sims 3, Owens 2, Palmer 2, Simmons 2, Szpir 2, Eaves, Greene). Steals: 5 (Sims 2, Batson, Greene, Palmer). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

 

TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers

UMKC

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

A

F

Pt

Steward

27

7-9

2-4

7

3

0

19

Tillman

18

1-1

0-0

2

0

1

2

Boyd

31

5-13

2-2

5

6

2

16

King

15

3-3

0-2

1

2

4

8

Newbill

17

4-9

3-3

3

1

4

11

Robinson

25

1-3

0-0

5

3

1

3

I.Ross

18

4-10

1-2

2

0

0

13

Clark

18

4-6

0-0

4

0

1

8

Giles

10

0-0

2-2

3

2

2

2

Bishop

9

1-4

0-0

3

2

1

2

B.Ross

4

0-0

0-0

0

0

0

0

Leek

4

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

0

Leach

4

0-1

0-0

0

0

0

0

Totals

200

30-60

10-15

36

19

16

84

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Boyd 4-8, I.Ross 4-9, Steward 3-5, King 2-2, Robinson 1-2, Leach 0-1, Leek 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Newbill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Steward 2, Tillman 2). Turnovers: 10 (Bishop 4, I.Ross 2, Giles, King, Robinson, Tillman). Steals: 5 (B.Ross, Boyd, King, Robinson, Steward). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.

 

Half: UMKC 45-32. Att: 2,061.

AP-WF-02-19-17 0151GMT

