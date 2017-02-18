UMKC wins fifth straight game, beating Chicago State 84-65

UMKC keeps on racking up victories, and just as the postseason starts to near.
The Kangaroos took care of last-place Chicago State 84-65 on Saturday evening at Municipal Auditorium.
UMKC has now won five straight games and is 15-13 on the season and 7-4 in Western Athletic Conference games.
It is UMKC’s first five-game win streak in 12 years.
Kyle Steward led the Kangaroos with 19 points and seven rebounds on Saturday. Steward had scored at least 20 points in his last four games.
UMKC shot 50 percent (30-60) from the field and was hot from three-point range. LaVell Boyd was 4 of 8 on three-pointers, and Isaiah Ross connected on 4 of 9 threes. As a team, the Kangaroos were 14 of 32 (43.8 percent) on shots from beyond the arc.
Boyd finished with 16 points, and Ross had 13. Broderick Newbill was also in double figures with his 11 points for UMKC.
UMKC will play at first-place California State Bakersfield on Thursday night. It is the first of three games left for the Kangaroos before the WAC tournament begins on March 9.
UMKC 84
CHICAGO STATE 65
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
Chicago St.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Szpir
28
2-6
0-0
8
0
3
4
Batson
25
3-5
0-1
2
2
4
7
Owens
32
6-15
0-0
5
2
2
13
Sims
36
6-23
3-5
8
2
0
16
Palmer
38
6-15
5-6
13
0
2
18
Greene
14
1-1
0-2
1
1
0
2
Simmons
12
1-2
0-0
4
0
3
2
Eaves
9
0-1
0-0
0
2
0
0
Dubovitsky
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Hunt
2
1-1
0-0
0
0
0
3
Totals
200
26-69
8-14
41
9
14
65
Percentages: FG .377, FT .571. Three-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Batson 1-1, Hunt 1-1, Palmer 1-4, Owens 1-6, Sims 1-7, Eaves 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Palmer, Simmons). Turnovers: 13 (Sims 3, Owens 2, Palmer 2, Simmons 2, Szpir 2, Eaves, Greene). Steals: 5 (Sims 2, Batson, Greene, Palmer). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
TableStyle: SP-bkwideplayersCCI Template: SP-bkwideplayers
UMKC
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Steward
27
7-9
2-4
7
3
0
19
Tillman
18
1-1
0-0
2
0
1
2
Boyd
31
5-13
2-2
5
6
2
16
King
15
3-3
0-2
1
2
4
8
Newbill
17
4-9
3-3
3
1
4
11
Robinson
25
1-3
0-0
5
3
1
3
I.Ross
18
4-10
1-2
2
0
0
13
Clark
18
4-6
0-0
4
0
1
8
Giles
10
0-0
2-2
3
2
2
2
Bishop
9
1-4
0-0
3
2
1
2
B.Ross
4
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Leek
4
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Leach
4
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
30-60
10-15
36
19
16
84
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. Three-Point Goals: 14-32, .438 (Boyd 4-8, I.Ross 4-9, Steward 3-5, King 2-2, Robinson 1-2, Leach 0-1, Leek 0-1, Bishop 0-2, Newbill 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Steward 2, Tillman 2). Turnovers: 10 (Bishop 4, I.Ross 2, Giles, King, Robinson, Tillman). Steals: 5 (B.Ross, Boyd, King, Robinson, Steward). Technical Fouls: None. Fouled Out: None.
Half: UMKC 45-32. Att: 2,061.
AP-WF-02-19-17 0151GMT
Comments