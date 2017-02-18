UMKC women handle Chicago State 62-53

The UMKC women used a balanced attack to defeat Chicago State 62-53 on Saturday at Municipal Auditorium.
Four players scored in double figures for the Kangaroos (7-17, 2-9 Western Athletic Conference). Ceidra Coleman scored 14 points, Raytown grad Kelsey Barrett and Kristen Moore both added 12 points and Lyndsay Leikem scored 10 points for UMKC. Moore also grabbed 11 rebounds.
UMKC shot 48.1 percent from the field and held Chicago State to 33.3 percent shooting. The Kangaroos won despite making just 2 of 12 three-pointers and committing 22 turnovers.
Kaylee Allen scored 15 points for Chicago State (0-25, 0-11).
