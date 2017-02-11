UMKC rolls right past Seattle

UMKC got this one all the way up past 100.
The result was another victory for the Kangaroos.
Kyle Steward scored 20 points and pulled down seven rebounds and UMKC routed Seattle 102-72 at Municipal Auditorium on Saturday night.
It was the fourth straight win for UMKC, which got its record above .500 at 14-13. The Kangaroos are 6-4 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Steward was one of five Kangaroos in double figures in scoring.
UMKC had a 40-24 lead at halftime and scored 62 points in the second half. UMKC’s bench produced 46 points in the game. Seattle (12-12, 4-5 WAC) got 15 points from its bench.
