February 11, 2017 7:55 PM

UMKC women come up short in Seattle

The UMKC women finished their two-game road trip with a loss on Saturday night.

The Kangaroos fell at Seattle 74-52. It was their sixth-straight loss.

Seattle swept the season series with UMKC, having won at Swinney Recreation Center 75-65 on Jan. 12.

Paige Husa came off the bench for UMKC on Saturday night and led the Kangaroos with 14 points. Husa was 6 for 6 from the field and 2 for 4 on free throws.

Seattle’s Alexis Montgomery had game-highs of 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

UMKC (6-17, 1-9 in the Western Athletic Conference) will play host to Chicago State next Saturday.

