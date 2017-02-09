Cold shooting hurts UMKC women in loss at Utah Valley

The UMKC women fell behind early against Utah Valley on Thursday night and could not catch up against the Wolverines.
The result was 58-39 defeat to Utah Valley in Orem, Utah.
It marked the Kangaroos’ fifth straight loss. Their last win was a dramatic 66-63 home victory over Utah Valley on Jan. 14.
Thursday’s loss dropped UMKC to 6-16 overall and 1-8 in the Western Athletic Conference.
Samantha Waldron scored 13 points for the Kangaroos, who shot 30.9 percent for the game. Utah Valley made 47.8 percent of its shots from the field, including 7 of 14 on three-pointers.
UMKC made 4 of 19 shots from beyond the arc.
