Kyle Steward leads UMKC to third straight victory

UMKC opened up a three-game homestand in solid fashion on Thursday night. The Kangaroos topped Utah Valley 84-76 at Municipal Auditorium.
Kyle Steward led the way again for UMKC. For the second straight game, Steward finished with a double-double, this time with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
UMKC avenged an 86-76 loss at Utah State from last month. And the Kangaroos got back to .500 on the season at 13-13 and are 5-4 in the Western Athletic Conference. It was the Kangaroos’ third straight win and second straight in WAC play. Utah State fell to 10-13 and 2-6 in the WAC.
The Kangaroos on Thursday built a 10-point lead by halftime and held off the Wolverines from there. It its previous victory, UMKC had rallied from a 16-point deficit for a 73-60 win at Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Two other Kangaroos were in double figures on Thursday: LaVell Boyd finished with 19 points, while Dashawn King had 13 points.
Kenneth Ogbe scored a game-high 24 points for the Wolverines, who took 37 three-point shots and made 13 of them (35.1 percent). Ogbe was 5 of 8 on three-pointers. In contrast, UMKC was 11 of 22 on threes for 50 percent. Boyd made 3 of his 5 three-pointers.
UMKC will play host to Seattle at 7:05 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium.
