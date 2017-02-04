UMKC

February 4, 2017 9:42 PM

UMKC rallies for victory over Texas Rio Grande Valley

Star news services

UMKC got back to even in the Western Athletic Conference on Saturday night in Texas. The Kangaroos needed a second-half rally to do it.

UMKC trailed Texas Rio Grande Valley 42-31 at halftime in Edinburg, Texas, but the Kangaroos outscored the Vaqueros 42-18 in the second half for a 73-60 win.

It was the second time the Kangaroos beat the Vaqueros this season, and UMKC sits at 4-4 in the WAC and 12-13 overall. Texas Rio Grande Valley fell to 10-15, 2-6.

Kyle Steward led UMKC with 20 points and 14 rebounds. He also dished out four assists.

UMKC

