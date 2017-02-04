UMKC

UMKC women lose to Texas Rio Grande Valley for second time this season

The UMKC women came up short against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night at Swinney Recreation Center.

The Kangaroos were topped by the Vaqueros 63-52.

Aries Washington and Kristen Moore led UMKC in scoring with 11 points apiece. Washington pulled down nine rebounds, and Moore had seven.

It was the third straight loss for the Kangaroos, who fell to 6-15, and 1-7 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Texas Rio Grande Valley improved to 15-9 and 5-3 in the WAC. Two of the Vaqueros’ wins have been against UMKC.

UMKC

